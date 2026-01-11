US SENATOR CALLS ISRAELS AID ORGANIZATION BAN CRUEL, INHUMANE STEP

US Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday criticized Israel's decision to revoke operating licenses for 37 humanitarian organizations working in Gaza, calling it another "cruel" action by the country's government.

"Countless innocent people rely on these services amid the ongoing crisis there. This is yet another cruel, inhumane step from the extremist Israeli government," Sanders wrote on US social media company X.

Israel began canceling the licenses on Jan. 4, claiming the organizations failed to meet requirements under new registration rules. The controversial move affects internationally recognized charities including Oxfam, Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders.

Doctors Without Borders accused Tel Aviv of attempting to obstruct humanitarian work in Gaza and the West Bank, stating threats to withhold registration from medical charities and other international non-governmental organizations violate international humanitarian law.

Israel previously took similar measures against UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, banning the agency's activities in Israel.

Israel has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in Gaza since October 2023.