At least 29 arrested during protests against US federal immigration agents in Minnesota

At least 29 people were arrested after protesting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, authorities said Saturday.

The protests Friday were in response to the death Wednesday of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, 37, an American, who was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minnesota after the Trump Administration stepped up immigration raids in Minnesota.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at a news conference that those arrested were detained after protesting at a hotel in downtown Minneapolis where ICE agents are rumored to be staying.

"We initiated a plan and took our time to de-escalate the situation, issued multiple warnings, declaring an unlawful assembly, and ultimately, then began to move in and disperse the crowd," he said.

He said protesters gathered in front of the hotel and some forced their way into the building, noting that one police officer was injured when a chunk of ice was thrown at officers.

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office (MNAGO) said it is opening an investigation with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office (HCAO) "to collect and preserve evidence to support an investigation into the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis."





-'BLATANT ATTEMPT TO OBSTRUCT … OVERSIGHT'

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was seen Saturday being blocked by federal agents from entering an ICE detention center near Minneapolis.

After being allowed entry by the agents, who held pepper spray canisters, Omar said she and two congresswomen were told to leave the building, where they went to conduct "Congressional oversight."

"What happened today is a blatant attempt to obstruct members of Congress from doing their oversight duties," she said.





