US governor calls for state officials to be brought back into investigation of fatal ICE shooting

US Border Patrol agents stand guard as others detain an unidentified man of Somali descent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 8, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called Thursday for state investigators to be reinstated in the probe of a fatal shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

"Minnesota must be part of this investigation," Walz told reporters, emphasizing that Minnesotans expect transparency in the investigation, which is now solely in the hands of the FBI, a federal agency under the federal government's executive branch, which is led by US President Donald Trump.

The woman shot dead Wednesday was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a US citizen.

The Democratic governor said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) spent Wednesday attempting to ensure accountability through an independent investigation.

The Minnesota BCA said Thursday it "reluctantly" withdrew from the investigation after the US Attorney's Office reversed course and granted the FBI sole leadership, cutting off BCA access to case materials, scene evidence, and investigative interviews.

"These are nonpartisan career professionals that have spent years building the trust of the community," Walz said, describing the BCA's force investigations unit as the result of years of scrutiny, public engagement, and bipartisan legislative action.

"I will continue to press that we be part of the investigation that we do the investigation (so) that Minnesotans can trust what the outcome is," he added.

'NOT KEEPING US SAFE'



Walz, who unsuccessfully rant for vice president last fall alongside Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, criticized the Trump administration for denying the state the ability to take part in the investigation.

"The reckless ICE mobilization is not keeping us safe, and led to the tragedy that the world witnessed," he said, adding the situation has become "worse and less safe" because of federal presence.

The governor accused the administration of overreach, saying: "This is a brazen use of force. They want us to bend the knee. They want us to capitulate."

Walz warned that prejudgment by federal officials makes a fair outcome unlikely, citing statements blaming Renee Nicole Good, who was shot dead, by Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump and other officials claim it was a defensive act by the agent, though witnesses, video footage and local officials suggest Good was attempting to flee rather than harm officers.

Walz urged federal partners to allow state professionals to participate, saying they would gain credibility and trust of Minnesotans rather than conducting "a whitewash to backfill a preconceived notion."

Some observers have questioned if the incident will get a fair hearing under Trump's FBI, which they say has become politicized.