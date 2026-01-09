 Contact Us
Trump says only his 'own morality,' not international law, can stop him

US President Donald Trump said in an interview published Thursday that his "own morality" was the only constraint on his power to order military actions around the world.

Anadolu Agency & AFP
January 09,2026
Asked whether there were any limits on his global powers, Trump told the New York Times in an interview Wednesday: "Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It's the only thing that can stop me."

"I don't need international law," Trump said, adding: "I'm not looking to hurt people."

When pressed on whether his administration is required to abide by international law, Trump said, "I do," but added: "It depends what your definition of international law is."