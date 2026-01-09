Trump says only his 'own morality,' not international law, can stop him

US President Donald Trump said the only thing that can stop him is his "own morality"-not international law.

Asked whether there were any limits on his global powers, Trump told the New York Times in an interview Wednesday: "Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It's the only thing that can stop me."

"I don't need international law," Trump said, adding: "I'm not looking to hurt people."

When pressed on whether his administration is required to abide by international law, Trump said, "I do," but added: "It depends what your definition of international law is."