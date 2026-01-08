US Democratic lawmakers condemn ICE after fatal shooting in Minnesota

Several Democratic lawmakers slammed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a woman was shot and killed Wednesday in her car by a federal agent in Minnesota.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the shooting in Minneapolis was "horrific and demands a full, independent investigation."

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents "should not be patrolling our neighborhoods like an occupying force—their presence is only creating chaos and costing lives," Schumer wrote on US social media company X.

Sen. Chris Murphy said the reports were "awful" and demanded immediate details from the Trump administration.

"ICE should immediately withdraw from Minneapolis to deescalate," Murphy wrote on X.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is "a stone-cold liar who has zero credibility."

"There is nothing to suggest the shooting of an unarmed woman in Minneapolis was justified. This heinous killing must be criminally investigated to the full extent of the law," he also said on X.

'THIS IS NOT LAW ENFORCEMENT. IT IS STATE VIOLENCE'



Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar described the shooting as "unconscionable and reprehensible," saying the woman who was killed was a legal observer. Omar blamed the Trump administration's immigration policies for escalating tensions and violence.

"Instead of protecting our communities, they are unleashing violence-terrorizing neighborhoods and now killing a civilian. For weeks, ICE's so-called 'Operation Metro Surge' has spread fear, chaos, and violence across our state. This is not law enforcement. It is state violence," Omar wrote on X, demanding accountability and a "full, comprehensive" investigation.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib accused ICE of killing the woman as she attempted to drive away.

"Her killer must be held accountable and brought to justice. We need this rogue agency out of our neighborhoods. Abolish ICE now," Tlaib said on X.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari, for her part, said the shooting was "horrifying."

"ICE is a rogue agency incapable of reform. Minneapolis Mayor Frey is calling for ICE to vacate the city and I echo that call," she said on X.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett described the killing as "dangerous state-sanctioned violence."

"We will not stay silent while unqualified masked federal agents terrorize our communities," she said.

Congressman Jerry Nadler asked for a congressional investigation, citing a video he said showed officers firing as the victim was driving away.

"Congress must investigate this, end qualified immunity for ICE agents, and hold the Administration accountable for terrorizing our communities," said Nadler.