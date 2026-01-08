Two killed, six injured at shooting near church in US state of Utah

Two people were shot dead and at least six others injured on the sidelines of a funeral service in Salt Lake City, the capital of the US state of Utah, police said on Wednesday.



Three of the injured were in life-threatening condition, according to police, while the condition of three others was initially unclear.



The shots were fired on Wednesday evening in the car park of a Mormon church, where a funeral was taking place.



Police told reporters at the scene that there had been a dispute beforehand. It was initially unclear whether one or more perpetrators were involved.



Police launched a search for the suspect or suspects, saying on X that they "have obtained solid leads and are working to locate those involved." No arrests have been made so far. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offered support, the agency wrote on X.



Mayor Erin Mendenhall expressed her sympathy to the victims.



"This tragedy never should have happened, but the fact that it happened outside a place of worship during a celebration of life is especially heartbreaking," she wrote.



