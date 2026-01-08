Trump defends ICE agent after fatal shooting in Minnesota

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent acted in self-defense during a fatal shooting in the state of Minnesota.

Trump described the encounter in Minneapolis as "a horrible thing to watch."

"The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense," he wrote on Truth Social after viewing video of the shooting.

Trump said the officer was injured and is recovering at the hospital. "Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive," the president said.

"The situation is being studied in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis," he said.

The White House said it stands with the "brave" men and women of ICE and law enforcement who "risk everything to keep our communities safe."