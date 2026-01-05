Trump says US tariff revenues to exceed $600B

President Donald Trump claimed Monday that tariff revenues the US has been collecting will exceed $600 billion, stating that these tariffs have made them "far stronger and more respected than ever before."

"We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than 600 Billion Dollars in Tariffs, but the Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our Country, and want to interfere with the upcoming Tariff decision, one of the most important ever, of the United States Supreme Court," Trump wrote on his social media company Truth Social.

He claimed that tariffs made the US financially "far stronger and more respected than ever before," from a national security standpoint.

The total net revenue from tariffs between January and November last year amounted to $236.2 billion, according to US Treasury Department data.

On Nov. 5, the US Supreme Court heard a case assessing whether Trump had exceeded his presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by imposing some of the tariffs.

The Trump administration has said it plans to continue enforcing the tariffs through alternative legal mechanisms if the court issues an unfavorable decision. The outcome is expected to have direct implications for the future of billions of dollars in tariff revenue.