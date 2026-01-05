Social media post showing US claim to Greenland sparks diplomatic row

A social media post led to diplomatic tensions between the United States and Denmark over the weekend.



In the post on X on Saturday evening by former government adviser and influencer Katie Miller, a map of the Danish island of Greenland was shown in the colours of the US flag. She added a single word in capital letters: "SOON."



Katie Miller still maintains close ties to the White House through her husband, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.



Just one day after the US attack on Venezuela, the post fuelled new fears of US ambitions for the autonomously governed territory in the Arctic.



US President Donald Trump did not hesitate to comment and told the magazine The Atlantic shortly afterwards: "We do need Greenland, absolutely." He said the island was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships."



Trump has often threatened to annex Greenland and has not ruled out using military means to do so.



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded promptly, the Ritzau news agency reported. In a statement, she called on the US to "stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people who have clearly stated that they are not for sale."



Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen had earlier sought to calm the situation.



"Let me first say very calmly and clearly that there is no reason for panic or concern," he wrote on Facebook. He said Miller's post changed "absolutely nothing," adding: "Our country is not for sale, and our future will not be decided by social media posts."



However, he criticized the image as disrespectful. Greenland is a democratic society with self-governance, free elections and strong institutions, he said.



"Our position is firmly anchored in international law and internationally recognized agreements," Nielsen continued.





Denmark's ambassador to Washington Jesper Møller Sørensen also reacted with displeasure.



He reposted the map on X and wrote: "Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such."



He said the security of the US is also that of Greenland and Denmark, and they work together to ensure security in the Arctic. He also pointed to the increases in the Danish defence budget.



"And yes, we expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark," he added.



