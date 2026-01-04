VENEZUELAS MADURO SET TO APPEAR IN NEW YORK FEDERAL COURT ON MONDAY

Venezuela's Maduro set to appear in New York federal court on Monday

After his capture in a weekend US military operation, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro will appear in federal court in New York at 12 noon (1700GMT) on Monday, local media reported Sunday.

His wife Cilia Flores is also scheduled to appear in the court, according to a spokesperson for the district court in the Southern District of New York.

The pair landed in New York late Saturday and are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. They face US federal charges tied to drug trafficking and alleged cooperation with gangs designated as terrorist organizations.

Maduro has denied the accusations, and officials in Venezuela's capital Caracas have called for the couple's release.