ELON MUSKS STARLINK TO PROVIDE FREE BROADBAND INTERNET IN VENEZUELA

Global satellite internet company Starlink announced late on Saturday that it would provide free broadband services in Venezuela following a military operation and seizure of the country's president by US forces.

"Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity," the US-based company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, said on its website.

Venezuela early Saturday said the US attacked civilian and military installations in multiple states, and then declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the "large scale" strike, and that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country. He later said the US will "run" Venezuela until a "safe" transition is ensured, and fix its "broken" oil infrastructure.

The attacks came after months of growing US pressure on Maduro, who Washington accuses of being involved in drug trafficking. The Venezuelan leader had denied the claims and expressed readiness for talks.

Musk, who has close ties to Trump, has previously worked in the US president's administration. He reposted the company's message on the US social media company X, which he also owns, saying: "In support of the people of Venezuela."