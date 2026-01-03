BRAZILS PRESIDENT LULA CONDEMNS US ATTACK ON VENEZUELA

News Americas Brazil's President Lula condemns US attack on Venezuela

Reacting to the events in Venezuela, President Lula of Brazil expressed strong opposition on Saturday to the U.S. military operation and the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed strong condemnation on Saturday of the US military operation in Venezuela and the seizing of President Nicolás Maduro.



"The bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president cross an unacceptable line. These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela's sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community," Lula posted on X.



He added that attacking countries in flagrant violation of international law was the first step towards violence, chaos and instability.



Brazil, the region's largest economy, shares a long border with Venezuela, and Lula had previously expressed concern over security in the region given the tension between the United States and Venezuela.











