Freight train derails in Kentucky, sparking fire after molten sulfur released

A freight train derailed 31 cars near Trenton in Todd County in the US state of Kentucky on Tuesday, causing a fire from molten sulfur cargo and prompting a temporary shelter-in-place order that was later lifted.

No injuries were reported, and the order for a half-mile radius was lifted after hazmat teams extinguished the blaze and contained the spill.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on US social media company X that the incident occurred near the Kentucky-Tennessee border, with one train car leaking molten sulfur into the air.

Duffy said Federal Railroad Administration and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration investigators were en route to the scene.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged residents to follow local guidance.

According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, US Route 41 is closed between Trenton and Pembroke and is expected to remain impassable for an extended period.

Todd County Judge Executive Todd Mansfield said the incident took place in an unpopulated area.

Emergency Management Director Ash Groves said air sampling at the site showed no danger.

Crews used water to cool the sulfur material and then solidified it, Groves added.

The train's operating company, CSX's team, will remove all material and replace contaminated soil, he said.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, molten sulfur is characterized by its light yellow color and faint sulfurous odor and is a key component in the manufacturing of sulfuric acid as well as various agricultural and cleaning products.