Gas line rupture near Los Angeles forces freeway closure, triggers shelter-in-place order

Local authorities in California responded Saturday to a gas line explosion northwest of Los Angeles, leading the state to shut down part of a freeway spanning the state and prompting a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it received reports of the explosion in the in Castaic area at around 4.20 p.m. (0129GMT) near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Fire Captain Brian Kight confirmed that no injuries were reported.

At 5.12 p.m., the California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of the 5 Freeway, which spans the length of the state from north to south, for an undetermined amount of time.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at 5.40 p.m. for much of Castaic, instructing residents to close doors, windows, and vents and turn off HVAC systems.

By 6 p.m., the involved gas company had shut off the gas line on both sides, though firefighters and a hazardous materials team remained on scene to address a lingering gas leak.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.





