Man killed, 2 officers wounded in shooting during child custody exchange in US

A man was fatally shot on Friday after he opened fire on police officers during a child custody exchange in the US state of North Carolina.

Police said officers responding to a child custody exchange call were met with gunfire from the man involved, triggering a shootout, according to media reports.

According to the police, two officers were wounded and the suspect was killed in the exchange of gunfire, which appeared to have taken place inside the store.

Police said an update on the investigation would be provided on Saturday, adding that the identities of the slain suspect and the injured officers had not yet been released.





