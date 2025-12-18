US Senate confirms Jared Isaacman to lead NASA

The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed Jared Isaacman to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

President Donald Trump's pick was confirmed in a 67-30 vote.

Isaacman, renominated last month by Trump after his initial May nomination was withdrawn amid an increasingly public rift between Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is friends with Isaacman.

As NASA's 15th administrator, Isaacman will oversee its ongoing lunar and Mars exploration initiatives, deep-space science missions, and collaborations with commercial and international partners.