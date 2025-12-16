US approves possible sale of M1151A1 High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicles to Lebanon

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible sale of M1151A1 High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicles and related equipment to Lebanon, said an official Defense Department statement on Tuesday.

The estimated cost is $34.5 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

"The proposed sale will provide a highly mobile and light combat vehicle capability enabling Lebanese Armed Forces to rapidly engage and defeat perimeter security threats and readily employ counter- and anti-terrorism measures," it said.

The principal contractor will be AM General, located in the US state of Indiana, in the town of South Bend.