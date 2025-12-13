Trump leaning toward Warsh or Hassett to lead Fed - WSJ report

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is leaning toward former Fed governor Kevin Warsh or National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett to lead the Federal Reserve next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an interview with Trump.

"Yes, I think he is. I think you have Kevin and Kevin. They're both - I think the two Kevins are great," Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal in the Oval Office.

Trump said he thought the next Fed chair should consult with him on where to set interest rates, the WSJ reported.

"Typically, that's not done anymore. It used to be done routinely. It should be done," Trump said. "It doesn't mean - I don't think he should do exactly what we say. But certainly we're - I'm a smart voice and should be listened to."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







