US House passes $900B defense policy bill

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) -- a $900 billion measure that outlines the Pentagon's policies.

The bill cleared the lower chamber in a 312-112 vote, sending to the Senate for consideration.

Key provisions in the 3,086-page bill includes $400 million for Ukraine as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and repealing Caesar sanctions on Syria under the former Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.

The bill provides $600 million in funding for Israel, including funding for joint missile defense initiatives such as the Iron Dome system.