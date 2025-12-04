Putin wants to end war with Ukraine: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin still wants to end the war with Ukraine.

"He would like to end the war. That's what their impression was…Their impression was very strongly that he'd like to make a deal," Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law and informal adviser Jared Kushner.

His remarks came after Putin met with Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow on Tuesday for discussions on Washington's revised draft peace plan for Ukraine.

Trump said he spoke with Witkoff and Kushner on Tuesday night.

"I can tell you that they had a reasonably good meeting with President Putin. We're going to find out," he said.

He reiterated that the war would never have started if he were president.

"President Putin had a very good meeting yesterday with Jared Kushner and with Steve Witkoff. What comes out of that meeting? I can't tell you, because it does take two to tango," he said.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Wednesday that the US is ready to take Russia's views into account for a settlement in Ukraine.

"The mood is positive. The Americans are ready to make every effort to achieve a long-term settlement which, in fact, meets our goals," Ushakov told reporters.

























