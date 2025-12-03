Trump declares Biden-era documents signed with ‘autopen’ invalid

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is canceling all documents — including presidential pardons — that were signed by former President Joe Biden using an "autopen."

"Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized 'AUTOPEN,' within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He further said that individuals who received presidential pardons, commutations or other legal documents bearing an autopen signature should consider those documents invalid.

"Anyone receiving 'Pardons,' 'Commutations,' or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect," he wrote.

An autopen is a device used to replicate a person's signature with precision and has been used for decades by presidents of both parties.



