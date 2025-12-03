Trump announces 'full and unconditional' pardon for Democratic Congressman Cuellar, wife

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is granting a "full and unconditional" pardon to Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, who were charged for bribery.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused former President Joe Biden and his administration of "weaponizing" the Justice Department against political opponents, including members of the Democrat party.

"For years, the Biden Administration weaponized the Justice System against their Political Opponents, and anyone who disagreed with them," Trump said.

He claimed that Biden used the FBI and Justice Department to "take out" a member of his own party after Cuellar "bravely" spoke out against open borders, calling the federal probe into Cuellar and his wife "unAmerican."

The Justice Department charged the Cuellars in March 2024 on 14 counts, alleging that Henry Cuellar received illicit payments from a Mexican bank and an Azerbaijan-state-owned oil company. In August, a judge dropped two of the 14 charges at prosecutors' request and scheduled the remaining case for trial next year.

"Henry, I don't know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!" Trump said.

Cuellar, for his part, thanked Trump for his "tremendous leadership and for taking the time to look at the facts."

"I thank God for standing with my family and I during this difficult time. This decision clears the air and lets us move forward for South Texas.

"This pardon gives us a clean slate. The noise is gone. The work remains. And I intend to meet it head on," he said on US social media company X.