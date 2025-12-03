Sabrina Carpenter slams Trump administration for using her songs to promote ICE arrests

US singer Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration for using her song "Juno" in a social media video promoting arrests by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

Carpenter called the video "evil and disgusting" in a post on her social media account, saying: "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

The White House shared a video on US social media company X showing handcuffed immigrants being detained, with the caption "Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye," referencing lyrics from Carpenter's song.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Washington Post the administration would not apologize. "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?" she said.

ICE detentions reached a record 65,000 in November during what the Washington Times described as a historic deportation pace, with an average of 1,200 arrests and more than 1,250 deportations per day since Oct. 1, according to the report.

The Trump administration has faced criticism for its immigration policies, including accusations of using violent tactics and seeking to deport longstanding, law-abiding US residents. Critics say orders for thousands of daily detentions have contributed to the scale and intensity of the crackdown.





