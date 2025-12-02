US calls for travel ban on countries ‘flooding’ nation with immigrants

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday that she has recommended a full travel ban on multiple countries, describing the move as necessary to protect American citizens.

"I just met with the President," Noem said on the US social media company X's platform, referring to Donald Trump.

"I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies," she said, emphasizing what she described as a threat to public safety and national resources.

Noem asserted that US policies should prioritize the welfare of American citizens.

"Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to Americans. We don't want them. Not one," she said.



