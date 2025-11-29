3 injured in California mall shooting during Black Friday rush

Three people were injured in a shooting at a mall in San Jose, California during Black Friday, popularly known as the busiest US shopping day of the year, media reports said Friday.

The victims were taken from Westfield Valley Fair Mall to a local hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening, according to Fox News.

"Officers are still diligently clearing the mall," police wrote on US social media company X. "Please continue to avoid the area."

Authorities described the shooting as an "isolated incident" and said there was no active shooter situation.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan confirmed there was "no ongoing threat to the community," adding: "My prayers are with these victims and I know our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible and hold them accountable."

As police evacuated and cleared the area, shoppers shared photos and videos online showing themselves hiding behind store displays.

One user wrote, "Shoutout to @Abercrombie for the comfy hiding spot," referring to clothing store Abercrombie & Fitch, alongside images of shoppers seeking shelter.

It remains unclear whether a suspect has been detained.

San Jose Police have not yet responded to requests for further information.

ORIGINS OF ANNUAL 'BLACK' FRIDAY

Black Friday in the US is the day after Thanksgiving, in late November, signaling the start of the holiday shopping season, with Christmas falling on Dec. 25.

The name reportedly comes from retailers' traditional accounting books, said after Black Friday to go from being "in the red" (in debt) to "in the black" (profitable), indicated by the ink color.

In recent years retailers have sought to spread out bargains to attract shoppers, to make Black Friday itself less crowded and less prone to incidents of disorder.



