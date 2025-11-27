FBI chief says DC shooter had relationship with US-backed military units in Afghanistan

The FBI's director said Thursday that the Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members near the White House had once worked with US-backed military forces in Afghanistan.

"There is confirmation now that the subject had a relationship in Afghanistan with partner forces," Kash Patel told reporters.

"We are fully investigating that aspect of his background as well, to include any known associates that are either overseas or here in the United States of America," he added.

Authorities identified the suspected gunman as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who was taken into custody after Wednesday's attack in central Washington, DC.

The Afghan national previously worked with multiple US government agencies, including the CIA, during the war in Afghanistan, according to intelligence officials cited by Fox News.

The two National Guardsmen from West Virginia remain in critical condition following the shooting.