Majority of Americans oppose US military action in Venezuela: Poll

People take part in a "Peace with Venezuela" protest against the US military deployment in Latin America in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 15, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Most Americans oppose US military action in Venezuela and believe the Trump administration has not clearly explained its position on the issue, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday.

The survey found that 76% of respondents say the administration has not clearly outlined what the US intends to do regarding potential military involvement, while 24% say it has.

Only 13% view Venezuela as a major threat to US security, compared with 48% who call it a minor threat and 39% who see no threat at all. If Washington were to consider military action, 70% of respondents say they would oppose it, while 30% would favor it.

The nationwide survey of 2,489 adults was conducted Nov. 19-21, 2025.

The results come amid heightened tensions after President Donald Trump said Friday he plans to speak "in the not too distant future" with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Trump declined to reveal details, telling Fox Radio he had "something very specific to say."

Maduro warned last week that any US military intervention would mark Trump's "political end," accusing factions inside the US -- including some around the president -- of trying to push him into a confrontation. He said Venezuela remains open to "face-to-face" dialogue with Washington and that diplomacy continues to be his government's "invariable" stance.

Tensions escalated in August after Trump ordered a deployment in the Caribbean aimed at disrupting drug-trafficking routes that US officials link to Maduro's government. Since then, US forces have carried out 21 strikes on vessels Washington says were carrying narcotics, killing 83 people. Trump has also signaled he could target alleged drug-trafficking operations inside Venezuela.