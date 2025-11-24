Brazil’s leader Lula says ex-President Bolsonaro will serve prison sentence

Brazil's former President (2019-2023) Jair Bolsonaro gestures during the CPAC Brazil conference in Balneario Camboriu, Santa Catarina State, Brazil on July 6, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Sunday that former President Jair Bolsonaro will serve the prison term imposed by the courts, after Bolsonaro was taken into custody by federal police just days before formally beginning his sentence.

Speaking to reporters during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Lula commented on Bolsonaro's detention and stressed that the judicial process had run its course.

"He will serve the sentence determined by the judiciary, and everyone already knows what he did," Lula stated.

Lula added that Bolsonaro's conviction followed an extensive legal process.

"There were investigations lasting about two and a half years, deliberations on the charges, and a trial. In other words, the judiciary made its decision, and the decision is final. Therefore, I have no further comment to add."

'TRUMP NEEDS TO UNDERSTAND THAT WE ARE SOVEREIGN COUNTRY'



The Brazilian president also responded to US President Donald Trump's criticism of Bolsonaro's detention -- Trump had described it as "a very bad situation."

Lula rejected the notion that the arrest was improper.

"Bolsonaro had the right to the presumption of innocence. I don't think that has anything to do with the current situation," Lula said.

"Trump needs to understand that we are a sovereign country and that judicial decisions here are made independently. The decision issued here stands. I do not wish to comment on the ruling made by the judiciary."

According to Brazilian media, Bolsonaro -- who served as president from 2019 to 2023 -- will be held in a private 12-square-meter room equipped with a bed, private bathroom, window, television, air conditioning, and a small refrigerator.

Brazil's federal police detained Bolsonaro shortly before he was scheduled to begin serving his 27-year-and-3-month prison sentence for his role in an attempted coup.

He had been under house arrest before being taken into custody.

Separately, Lula said he plans to discuss rising tensions between the US and Venezuela with President Trump, citing increased US military activity in the Caribbean and warning that diplomatic engagement is essential to prevent a possible conflict.