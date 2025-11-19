Jeffrey Epstein had 'dirt' on President Trump - brother

Mark Epstein, the brother of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claimed on Tuesday that Epstein had "dirt" on US President Donald Trump.

Mark Epstein spoke with US broadcaster NewsNation about materials related to his brother's case, claiming Jeffrey Epstein had never disclosed details to him directly but was certain to have compromising information on Trump.

"He didn't tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump," he said.

Mark Epstein also claimed that Trump's public statements about the matter are untrue. "You could see in the emails; Trump could deny it all he wants, but it's pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie," he said.

After Epstein's 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges, Trump told reporters: "I had a falling-out with him a long time ago. I haven't spoken to him in fifteen years. I was not a fan of his; that I can tell you."

- Claims of removed Republican names

Mark Epstein further alleged that case documents released to the public had been "cleaned," stating that a highly reliable source told him the names of certain Republican figures mentioned in internal emails had been removed before publication.

He also claimed that FBI Director Kash Patel had played a role in covering up Jeffrey Epstein's death in prison, asserting that Patel was involved in efforts to obscure what happened in the federal facility where Epstein died while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.