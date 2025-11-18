130 irregular migrants detained in North Carolina

More than 130 irregular migrants were detained in the U.S. state of North Carolina over the past 48 hours.



According to ABC News, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials carried out an operation targeting irregular migrants in the city of Charlotte.

As part of the operation, more than 130 irregular migrants were taken to detention centers.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official, who spoke to ABC News on condition of anonymity, claimed that the detainees "violated the country's immigration laws" and "had criminal records."

TRUMP'S ANTI-IMMIGRATION DECISIONS

U.S. President Donald Trump, who on his first day in office signed an executive order removing the "diversity, equity, and inclusion" practices introduced during Joe Biden's presidency, later announced the termination of the "CBP One" app, which allowed immigrants to seek legal entry.

Trump also ordered the preparation of a facility at Guantanamo Bay capable of housing 30,000 people to detain "criminal migrants" entering the country irregularly, while U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth argued that the facility was "an excellent area for migrants."