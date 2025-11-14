US defense chief unveils mission to remove 'narco-terrorists'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Thursday that the US would embark on a new mission dubbed "Operation Southern Spear" to remove "narco-terrorists from our hemisphere."

"President (Donald) Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering," Hegseth said on the US social media company X's platform.

"Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and @SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people. The Western Hemisphere is America's neighborhood-and we will protect it," he added.

The Trump administration had announced another mission named "Operation Southern Spear" focused on autonomous and robotic systems in January. That mission was slated to focus on maritime counternarcotics operations.

It is unclear if Hegseth's announcement is an expansion of that program or an entirely new mission. The White House referred a question seeking clarity on the matter to the Pentagon.



