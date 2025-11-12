US House Democrats release Epstein emails allegedly referring to Donald Trump

US House Democrats released new emails Tuesday from the estate of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that allegedly refer to Donald Trump and raise questions about how much the future president, who was friends with Epstein, knew about Epstein's crimes.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform wrote on US social media company X that it received emails from Epstein's estate raising "serious questions" about Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's activities.

The correspondence, filled with typos, includes an April 2011 email between Epstein and "Gmax," probably referencing Ghislaine Maxwell, his convicted accomplice.

In the message, Epstein writes about realizing that the "dog that hasn't barked is Trump," mentioning an unnamed victim who spent hours with Trump at his house, adding that "he has never once been mentioned."

Another from January 2019 from author Michael Wolff to Epstein alleges that Trump "knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."

In a December 2015 email exchange between Wolff and Epstein, Wolff wrote he heard CNN was planning to ask Trump about his relationship with Epstein.

In response, Epstein was asked if they would be able to craft an answer for Trump about what he should do.

"I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency," Wolff wrote in response.

Wolff suggested Epstein could benefit from the situation. "You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt."

In September, the committee said it obtained documents related to Epstein, including a so-called "birthday book" that allegedly contains a 2003 letter from Trump, but Trump denied the authenticity of the letter, calling it "nonsense."

Epstein died in federal custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges related to recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein to abuse.



















