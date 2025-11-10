US Senate advances funding bill in key step to end shutdown

The US Senate voted 60-40 on Sunday to break a Democratic filibuster and advance government funding legislation, marking a crucial step toward reopening the federal government after a five-week shutdown.

The procedural vote came after eight Senate Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the measure, which includes a commitment to hold a later vote on extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) health care subsidies and to reinstate federal employees laid off during the shutdown.

Democratic Whip Dick Durbin broke ranks with the party leadership to back the deal, joining Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, Tim Kaine and Jacky Rosen and independent Sen. Angus King.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul cast the lone "no" vote among Republicans.

The upbeat assessment came as multiple reports suggested that lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement to fund the government through the end of January in exchange for a pledge from Senate Republicans to hold a vote on extending critical health care subsidies that are slated to expire Jan. 1.

However, final passage of the funding package could still face delays, as any senator has the power to postpone further action for several days under Senate rules.

The House of Representatives must also reconvene to adopt the Senate deal before it can be sent to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

During the vote, tensions briefly rose on the Senate floor when four Republican senators -- John Cornyn, Rick Scott, Mike Lee and Ron Johnson -- initially withheld their votes.

Cornyn arrived late to the Capitol, while the other three were seen in discussion with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo before eventually voting in favor.

Following the vote, Johnson told reporters only that they had "issues" to discuss, without elaborating.

The Senate is expected to proceed to a final vote on the funding bill in the coming days, potentially paving the way for the government to reopen after one of the longest shutdowns in recent years.





