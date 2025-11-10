Senate Democrats may break ranks to end US government shutdown: Report

Tourists walk past the U.S. Capitol more than a month into the continuing U.S. government shutdown in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

A group of US Senate Democrats signaled their willingness to move forward with a package of bills intended to end the protracted government shutdown, Axios reported on Sunday.

Sources from both parties told the news outlet that at least 10 Senate Democrats are expected to support a procedural motion that would advance a combination of spending bills and a short-term measure to fund the government through the end of January.

The proposed deal would include a commitment to hold a separate vote in December on extending tax credits for the US healthcare program, Obamacare. US President Donald Trump, however, remains critical of the program. He said Sunday on his social media platform Truth Social that Democrats "shut the government down to maintain Republicans continue ObamaCare subsidies," which he called a "disaster for the American people."

The potential agreement is also expected to include provisions to assist federal workers who have been laid off due to the shutdown, sources added.

The discussions mark progress toward resolving weeks of deadlock, but Axios noted that talks remain fluid and no deal is final until it is voted on by lawmakers.

The shutdown has become the longest in US history, reaching 40 days with hundreds of thousands of federal employees left without pay and government services disrupted nationwide.