Canada no longer holds measles-free status after year-long outbreak

Healthy awareness posters related to the measles outbreak during a public health awareness campaign, at the Taber Health Centre, in the largely Mennonite community of Taber, Alberta, Canada, October 27, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) announced Monday that the country no longer holds measles-free status after more than a year of continuous transmission across the nation.

"The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has notified the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) that Canada no longer holds measles elimination status," the agency said in a statement. The decision follows a review confirming "sustained transmission of the same measles virus strain in Canada for a period of more than one year."

Canada continues to face a large, multi-province measles outbreak that began in October 2024, with cases reported in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and the Northwest Territories.

"While transmission has slowed recently, the outbreak has persisted for over 12 months, primarily within under-vaccinated communities," the PHAC said.

The agency urged Canadians to remain cautious, stressing that "the measles vaccine is the best way to protect you and your family."

The PHAC also said that it is working with governments and community partners "to implement coordinated actions—focused on improving vaccination coverage, strengthening data sharing, enabling better overall surveillance efforts, and providing evidence-based guidance."

"Canada can re-establish its measles elimination status once transmission of the measles strain associated with the current outbreak is interrupted for at least 12 months," it added.

According to Public Health records, Canada has recorded at least 5,138 measles cases, including 4,777 which were confirmed and 361 probable, as of this October. The province of Ontario remains the hardest-hit region, with nearly 2,400 cases recorded.