Former US House speaker Pelosi announces retirement after nearly 40 years

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in January 2027, ending a political career spanning nearly 40 years.

Pelosi, 85, the first woman to serve as speaker, made the announcement in a video to her San Francisco constituents.

"I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking reelection to Congress with a grateful heart," said Pelosi. "There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, I speak for the people of San Francisco. I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress."

Pelosi served as the 52nd speaker of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023.

The California Democrat was first elected in a 1987 special election and has since represented San Francisco continuously.

"Because of your trust, I was able to represent our city and our country around the world with patriotism and pride," she said, expressing gratitude for the support from her constituents.

She said she looks forward to her final year of service as San Francisco's representative.

"We can be proud of what we have accomplished, but there's always much more work to be done," she said.