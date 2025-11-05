US carries out strike on vessel involved in 'illicit narcotics smuggling’

The US conducted a strike Tuesday in international waters in the Eastern Pacific against a vessel the Defense Department said engaged in narcotics smuggling.

"Today, at the direction of President (Donald) Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO)," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on the US social media company X's platform, referring to the rebranded name for the department.

US intelligence indicated that the vessel was involved in "illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics," Hegseth said.

No US forces were harmed in the strike, he said, adding two male "narco-terrorists" on board were killed.

"We will find and terminate every vessel with the intention of trafficking drugs to America to poison our citizens. Protecting the homeland is our top priority. No cartel terrorist stands a chance against the American military," he said.





