Jeffrey Epstein had accounts with Goldman Sachs and HSBC, documents show

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced late financier and sex offender, had accounts at Goldman Sachs, HSBC and other banks, new court filings show.

The revelations came in previously sealed documents made public by JPMorgan Chase, once Epstein's main bank, in a now-settled lawsuit brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a private island residence.

Epstein is listed as having had a Goldman account and three accounts with HSBC's private bank in Switzerland in a suspicious activity report filed by JPMorgan with the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network soon after he died.

Released to the public on Friday, the report did not provide dollar amounts or details about Epstein's relationships with other banks, but alerted authorities to money transfers he made.

A U.S. judge ordered the documents unsealed in response to requests from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Bloomberg earlier reported the banks' names.

In an emailed statement, Goldman said: "We terminated our client relationship with Mr. Epstein, and his assets were transferred out of the firm in 2010."

HSBC declined to comment.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The circumstances of his death, and his relationships with wealthy and powerful people, fueled theories that others may have been involved in his crimes.

His case became a political headache for U.S. President Donald Trump, who reneged on a pledge during his 2024 election campaign to release Epstein-related files from a Department of Justice investigation.

That prompted an outcry from Trump's conservative base, including some members of Congress.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating the Epstein case.







