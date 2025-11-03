US secretary of state, Saudi foreign minister discuss regional developments

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to address them in a phone call Sunday.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that in the phone call received by the minister from Rubio, they also reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, without providing further details.

The region is currently witnessing multiple crises, most notably Israel's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, which was halted after two years following a US-backed ceasefire mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and the US, the first phase of which came into effect on Oct. 10, though Israeli violations continue.

Other regional developments include the ongoing conflict in Sudan and Israel's escalating attacks on southern Lebanon.





