Tight races in New Jersey, Virginia, New York ahead of Tuesday elections: Final polls

Key election races in the US states of New Jersey and Virginia, as well as in New York City, remain highly competitive ahead of Tuesday's elections, with Democrats holding slim leads and final polls indicating tightening margins, media reports said on Sunday.

In New Jersey's gubernatorial race, a new AtlasIntel poll conducted on Oct. 25-30 shows Democrat Mikie Sherrill leading Republican Jack Ciattarelli by just 0.9 percentage points, 50.2% to 49.3%, within the 2-point margin of error, according to News Talk 780 KOH.

The survey, based on responses from over 1,600 likely voters, highlights a nearly even split in the Garden State.

Former US President Barack Obama appeared at a Nov. 1 rally for Sherrill, underlining the race's importance for Democrats.

Democrats are slightly outperforming their 2024 benchmarks in early voting.

CNN reported that Democratic mail-in ballot returns are outpacing Republicans by over 41 points, compared to a 39-point lead at the same stage last year, News Talk 780 KOH reported.

In Virginia, Governor Abigail Spanberger appears poised for reelection.

A Hill/Emerson poll gives the Democrat a 56% to 44% lead over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.

However, the state's attorney general race remains close, with Democrat Jerra Jones polling at 51% against incumbent Jason Miyares' 49%.

Early voting trends in Virginia also show an increase in Democratic engagement compared to 2024, though party officials caution that past elections have seen major shifts on Election Day.

In New York City's mayoral race, AtlasIntel shows incumbent Zohran Mamdani leading former Governor Andrew Cuomo 41% to 34%, with Republican Curtis Sliwa at 24%.

The 7-point margin has narrowed since earlier polling, largely due to Cuomo gaining support among older, moderate Democrats.

CNN analysis found higher turnout among older voters than in the primaries, though younger voter participation has also increased, suggesting Mamdani's base may be reenergizing, according to News Talk 780 KOH.

'SOUNDING BOARD'



Also, Obama personally called Mamdani on Saturday, praising his campaign and offering to serve as a "sounding board" in the future, according to ABC News.

The 30-minute phone call, first revealed by The New York Times and confirmed by ABC News, also touched on the challenges of staffing a new administration and implementing policy goals.

"Your campaign has been impressive to watch," Obama told Mamdani, according to the outlet.

This marked their second conversation and included discussions about meeting in person after the election.

Though Obama has not formally endorsed Mamdani, his outreach came during an East Coast swing that included rallies with gubernatorial candidates Sherrill and Spanberger.

In contrast to statewide races, Obama generally avoids involvement in mayoral elections, making his private contact with Mamdani noteworthy.

Mamdani, a New York state assemblyman and self-identified democratic socialist, has also secured endorsements from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

He is running against former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is campaigning as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

A separate poll published on Sunday by The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos found that 46% of registered voters said they would vote for the Democratic candidate in their district if the midterms were held that day, compared to 44% for the Republican candidate, with 9% undecided or saying they would not vote.

The same poll also showed 59% of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's job performance, and 64% believe he is expanding presidential power too far.

ABC News also noted that key swing blocs like young Hispanic men, who leaned Republican in 2024, are now split between parties on the generic ballot.

While early-voting trends hint at slight Democratic momentum, analysts urge caution, emphasizing that high Election Day turnout could reshape any of the races.