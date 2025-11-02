NYC mayoral candidate Cuomo says he will seek cooperation with Trump if elected

Former New York Governor and independent candidate for New York City Mayor, Andrew Cuomo, departs after a press conference in New York City, U.S., October 30, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that he will try to cooperate with US President Donald Trump if elected, emphasizing their previous working relationship when he served as governor.

"I know President Trump. I was governor when he was president. In the first term, we worked together," Cuomo told Fox News.

The independent candidate rejected assumptions that Democratic city leaders must fight with Republican presidents, saying: "I'm going to try cooperation."

Cuomo said he believes that Trump cares about New York and "would be open to a cooperative path that is doing good things in New York," noting that it would be "unfortunate" if relations become purely political.

Regarding potential cooperation with New York's Governor Kathy Hochul, Cuomo emphasized the necessity of working together, given New York City's role as the state's economic engine.

Cuomo dismissed Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa's readiness for office, citing Trump's assessment that Sliwa is not ready for "prime time" due to a lack of managerial and government experience.

Recent polls show Democrat Zohran Mamdani leading at rates between 41% and 47%, with Cuomo at 31-34% and Sliwa at 14-24%, according to surveys from late October to early November.

Over 580,000 residents have already cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday's election, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Cuomo launched his independent campaign after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani. If elected, Mamdani would become the first Muslim and first South Asian mayor of the nation's largest city.