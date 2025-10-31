Trump urges Republicans to get rid of Senate filibuster amid shutdown

US President Donald Trump urged Republicans on Thursday to get rid of the Senate filibuster to end the government shutdown.

"It is now time for the Republicans to play their 'TRUMP CARD,' and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

A Senate filibuster is a procedural tactic where a single senator or a group of senators can delay or block a vote on a bill, resolution or nomination through prolonged debate

To overcome a filibuster, 60 senators must vote to end debate, a process called cloture. If cloture is not invoked, debate continues, and the measure cannot be brought to a final vote.

Referring to his recent visit to Asia, where he met with many leaders, including from China, Japan and South Korea, Trump stressed that it was a "great honor" to see that America is respected again, "RESPECTED LIKE NEVER BEFORE!"

"The one question that kept coming up, however, was how did the Democrats SHUT DOWN the United States of America, and why did the powerful Republicans allow them to do it?" he added.

Calling the Democrats "crazed lunatics" that have "lost all sense of WISDOM and REALITY," he said they want "trillions of dollars" to be taken from the US health care system and given to others "who are not deserving," stressing that it would hurt Americans.

"If we did what we should be doing, it would IMMEDIATELY end this ridiculous, Country destroying 'SHUT DOWN,'" he said.

Senate Republicans have so far rejected the idea of changing the chamber's rules to scrap the 60-vote threshold required to pass legislation, arguing that doing so would eventually work to Democrats' advantage once they regain control, according to CNN.

"Now I want to do it in order to take advantage of the Democrats," Trump assured, dismissing the concerns and urging Republicans to seize the opportunity while they can.

The shutdown, now in its fourth week, has led to furloughs of hundreds of thousands of federal employees and disruptions to public services across the country.

Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents have been working without pay, while federal nutrition assistance programs face increasing strain.





