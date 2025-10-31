New York City hit by record rainfall, 2 dead in flooding

 Contact Us
Record rainfall in New York City resulted in two deaths from basement flooding and over 1,000 flight cancellations, with Central Park and LaGuardia Airport surpassing century-old rainfall records.

Published October 31,2025
Parts of New York City were hit by record rainfall Thursday, while at least two people died in flooded basements.

The National Weather Service announced on the US social media company X's platform that preliminary records were broken, with 1.80 inches of rainfall in Central Park and 1.97 inches at LaGuardia Airport, surpassing the previous records of 1.64 inches in 1917 and 1.18 inches in 1955, respectively.

The New York Police Department confirmed the two deaths to ABC News.

Both victims were found in flooded basements and police are investigating the incidents.

Over 1,000 flights have been canceled in the US, mostly in the Northeast, ABC News added, citing FlightAware.