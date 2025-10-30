TRUMP SAYS HAD NICE TALK WITH CANADAS CARNEY AMID ROW

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had a "nice" talk with Canada's leader Mark Carney after a new tariff row erupted between the neighbours.

"We had a very nice conversation with him," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about any developments on Canada.

Trump has announced he would be hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10 percent and terminated all trade talks following what he called a "fake" anti-tariff ad campaign that featured the late ex-president Ronald Reagan.