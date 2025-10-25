Trump expected to name new White House ballroom after himself

US President Donald Trump is expected to name the newly constructed White House ballroom after himself, media reported on Friday.

Although Trump has not publicly confirmed the name, officials are already referring to the 90,000-square-foot venue as "The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom," and say the title is likely to remain, according to ABC News.

When asked Thursday whether he had decided on a name, Trump declined to comment directly. "I won't get into that now," he told the news outlet.

The ballroom, built on the former site of the East Wing, is part of a $300 million renovation effort.

A White House official said $350 million has been raised so far to fund the project, noting that the president "continues to receive donations" due to "positive and overwhelming support."

The official did not clarify how the additional $50 million beyond current construction costs would be used.

When asked how much of his own money he has contributed, Trump said: "Oh, millions of dollars. Yeah. Well, I also give, you know, I give a lot of money to the White House."

He added: "I give my salary, and I usually like to steer it to the White House because this house was a little bit abandoned."

Images of the ongoing construction were shared Thursday, showing the East Wing completely demolished to make way for the new venue.



