Driver arrested for crashing into White House entrance

A driver who drove their vehicle into the White House gate has been arrested, the US Secret Service announced early Wednesday.

"At approximately 10:37 p.m. (Tuesday), an individual drove a vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th & E St, NW, in Washington, DC," the Secret Service said on US social media company X.

"The individual was arrested & the vehicle was assessed and deemed safe. Our investigation into the cause of this collision is ongoing," added the agency, which is responsible for the safety of the president and vice president and their immediate families.

According to The New York Times, the Secret Service announced that US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time of the incident.

On Jan. 9, 2024, during the term of President Joe Biden, a driver who crashed into the White House entrance was similarly apprehended.





