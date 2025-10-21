US Senate rejects funding bill for 11th time, prolonging government shutdown

The US Senate on Monday blocked a stopgap funding measure for the 11th time, failing to advance legislation that would reopen the federal government.

By a vote of 50-43, the Senate did not invoke cloture on the motion to move forward on a House-passed measure to fund the government until Nov. 21.

The bill has failed to reach the 60-vote threshold in each attempt so far, with no indication that the outcome will be different the next time.

Senator Rand Paul voted against the bill. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and independent Sen. Angus King joined Republicans in supporting the measure.

Earlier, speaking on the Senate floor, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Republicans and the White House over the ongoing shutdown, accusing them of refusing to negotiate while millions of Americans face mounting consequences — particularly in health care.

"We enter another week of (President) Donald Trump's government shutdown, and Republicans seem happy not to work, happy not to negotiate, happy to let health care premiums spike for over 20 million working and middle-class Americans," Schumer said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune reaffirmed his stance on the Senate floor, stating that Republicans have been clear about their willingness to engage in discussions on how to respond to Democrats' health care concerns.

"But none of that is going to happen until Democrats reopen the government," Thune said. "We're not going to negotiate on anything until Democrats stop holding government funding hostage."

The government shutdown began on Oct. 1 after a breakdown in negotiations over federal spending priorities. Thousands of federal workers have since been furloughed or working without pay while government services have been curtailed or suspended.