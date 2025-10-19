6 US universities decline White House funding deal, others yet to respond

The struggle in the US over academic freedom and institutional autonomy in higher education persists, as another university has declined a White House proposal offering expanded federal funding in exchange for complying with certain demands.

Dartmouth College joins the University of Virginia, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Brown University, University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Southern California in rejecting the proposal after it turned down the offer on Saturday.

In a statement, Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock said the college must establish its policies based on its own mission and values.

"I do not believe that a compact—with any administration—is the right approach to achieve academic excellence, as it would compromise our academic freedom, our ability to govern ourselves, and the principle that federal research funds should be awarded to the best, most promising ideas," Beilock noted.

The proposal was sent to nine universities as part of the administration's effort to set new federal standards for academic performance and campus conduct.

White House adviser May Mailman said the compact would also give signatories preference for grants and participation in White House programs.

The "Compact for Academic Excellence" was introduced as part of the administration's broader education initiative.

Officials said universities that breach the compact's terms could be required to return federal funds received that year. Several universities, including Harvard and Columbia, are challenging federal funding freezes imposed under related agreements.





