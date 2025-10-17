Trump 'outraged' by looming shipping carbon tax, says US will not comply

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he is "outraged" by a looming global carbon tax on shipping that a key UN organ is slated to soon vote on, vowing the US will not comply.

"I am outraged that the International Maritime Organization is voting in London this week to pass a global Carbon Tax. The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping, and will not adhere to it in any way, shape, or form," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"We will not tolerate increased prices on American Consumers OR, the creation of a Green New Scam Bureaucracy to spend YOUR money on their Green dreams. Stand with the United States, and vote NO in London tomorrow!" he added.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN body that sets global maritime transport regulations, is slated to vote Friday on a Net-Zero Framework (NZF) -- a policy that would impose a global levy on shipping emissions to reduce carbon output. The Trump administration has been lobbying nations to oppose the effort, but it appears poised for passage.

The carbon tax is meant to help tackle the problem of excess carbon fueling global warming, which threatens human life on Earth.