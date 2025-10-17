New York City mayoral hopefuls face off in first live debate

New York City mayoral candidates Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa faced off Thursday in a televised debate, engaging in heated exchanges over crime, Gaza and President Donald Trump's plans to cut federal funding for the city.

The hour-long debate -- broadcast by NBC New York and Telemundo New York in partnership with Politico -- was the first live meeting between the three candidates ahead of next month's general election.

Mamdani, a Democratic state assemblyman and self-described democratic socialist, faces former New York Governor Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican nominee Sliwa.

TRUMP'S SHADOW LOOMS LARGE

Much of the debate focused on Trump, who has warned that he may withhold billions in federal funds from New York if Mamdani wins. The Democratic nominee said he would not bow to such pressure.

"If (Trump) ever wants to come for New Yorkers in the way that he has been, he's going to have to get through me as the next mayor," Mamdani said.

"He's already threatened to suspend $18 billion in infrastructure grants, and I'll fight every single one of those threats."

Asked whether Trump would follow through, Cuomo was dismissive. "No," he said twice, shaking his head.

Sliwa took a different view.

"You can be tough, but you can't be tough if it's going to cost people desperately needed federal funds," he said.

"Zohran Mamdani, the president has already said it's going to take $7 billion out of the budget right from the start if you're elected mayor. People are going to suffer in this city, people who need those federal funds. What I would do is sit and negotiate."

-Debate erupts over Gaza war

The conflict in Gaza also occupied a large part of the debate. Mamdani, who has previously accused Israel of committing "genocide," reiterated his call for a ceasefire and humanitarian access.

"Calling for a ceasefire means all parties have to cease fire and put down their weapons," he said. "We want the end of the genocide and unimpeded humanitarian aid. I, like many New Yorkers, am hopeful this ceasefire will hold."

Cuomo accused him of refusing to "denounce Hamas" and speaking "in code" that denied Israel's right to exist.

"He is a divisive personality across the board," he added.

Mamdani said Cuomo was acting as Israeli "Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu's legal defense team during the course of this genocide."

He said he had urged his supporters not to use the phrase "globalize the intifada," adding: "As the first Muslim mayor of this city, I will ensure that every New Yorker — Jewish, Muslim, every community — not only feels protected but knows they belong."

CRIME AND POLICING TAKE CENTER STAGE

Cuomo criticized Mamdani for past remarks about police, saying: "He doesn't like the police. That's why he won't hire more police."

Mamdani said he had apologized to officers for earlier comments and emphasized the importance of both justice and safety.

"To deliver justice means to also deliver safety," he said. "That means recognizing the bravery of the men and women of the NYPD while standing with those who suffered illegal surveillance and police brutality."

Sliwa said that "New Yorkers want to feel safe, not social-engineered."

COST OF LIVING AND HOUSING TENSIONS

The debate also covered the city's affordability crisis. Each candidate was asked about their personal expenses — $2,300 in rent for Mamdani, $3,900 for Sliwa and $7,800 for Cuomo.

"It's been an hour and 20 minutes of this debate, and we haven't heard Gov. Cuomo say the word 'affordability,'" Mamdani said. "That's why he lost the primary."

Cuomo said his experience as a former Housing and Urban Development secretary made him well-qualified to address the issue.

"I know how to build affordable housing. I've done it before," he said.

Mamdani criticized Cuomo for accepting support from billionaire investor Bill Ackman, while Cuomo responded: "There are a lot of Jewish New Yorkers who support me because they think you're antisemitic. So it's not about Trump or Republicans — it's about you."





